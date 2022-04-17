Construction on Route 199 will continue with a partial road closure Monday for the boroughs of Sayre and Athens.
Northbound cars will follow a detour on Stevenson Street, North Elmer Avenue and Mohawk Street due to the close of the route on Keystone Avenue. Trucks will detour using Route 220 and Route 17 on the Southern Tier Expressway. Drivers should expect alternating lane closures with flagging in work zones.
Work will take place north of the intersection with Route 1056 on Front Street to the intersection with Route 17 on the Southern Tier Expressway at the New York state line.
Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays and drive with caution in work zones.
The $16.5 million project is a full depth pavement reconstruction that will be completed in the fall of 2024. Work will include drainage improvements, utility relocation, sidewalk and curb improvements, ADA curb ramp installations, traffic signal upgrades, driveway adjustments, signing and pavement markings. There will also be utility relocations, traffic signal upgrades and paving operations.
District 3 infrastructure news is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D3Results, while construction projects can be seen at www.projects.penndot.gov.
For more information, road conditions on major roadways can been seen by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA is free and provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to 1,000 traffic cameras. People can call 5-1-1 or follow Twitter alerts on the 511PA website. PennDOT news and traffic alerts are found at www.penndot.pa.gov/District3.
