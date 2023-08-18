PennDOT advises motorists of continued road work and detours on Route 199 in Sayre and Athens.
The 2.6-mile project is located .44 miles north of the intersection with Front Street in Athens Borough to the intersection with Interstate 86 at the New York State line in Sayre Borough.
Construction will continue in the southbound lane of Route 199. Northbound traffic will be detoured, while southbound traffic will be maintained in the work zone.
Northbound traffic will follow a 1.24-mile detour along Chemung Street, South Elmer Avenue, and West Lockhart Street. Truck traffic will follow a 7.7-mile detour using Route 220 and Interstate 86.
Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays, watch for changing traffic patterns and drive with caution through the work zone.
Kriger Construction, Inc. is the prime contractor on this $16.5 million, four-year roadway reconstruction project. The project is expected to be completed in the fall of 2024.
