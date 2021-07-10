A southbound detour on Mohawk Street in Sayre Borough will remain in place as work on the four-year Route 199 reconstruction project continues next week.
The $16.5 million project spans from the New York state border to downtown Athens Borough and includes upgrades to utilities, sidewalks and curbing, signs, and drainage. Kriger Construction was hired by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to carry out the project, which should be completed in the fall of 2024, according to PennDOT.
Southbound traffic approaching Mohawk Street will be detoured around North Lehigh Avenue and North Hopkins Street. Heavy truck traffic traveling both directions will be detoured along Route 220 and Route 17.
Work to upgrade utilities and traffic signals will continue along the route. Motorists are advised to watch out for alternating lane closures and flagging where work is being performed.
