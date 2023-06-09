The four-year reconstruction project on Route 199 in Sayre and Athens will continue next week.
Updated: June 9, 2023 @ 7:37 am
The four-year reconstruction project on Route 199 in Sayre and Athens will continue next week.
On Monday, June 12, Route 199 will be closed to northbound traffic between Chemung and Woodworth streets.
Work to be completed will include drainage improvements, utility relocation, sidewalk and curb improvements, ADA curb ramp installations, traffic signal upgrades, driveway adjustments, signing and pavement markings and other miscellaneous construction.
Northbound cars will follow a 1.24-mile detour using Chemung Street, South Elmer Avenue, and West Lockhart Street. Southbound cars will be maintained in the work zone.
Truck traffic will follow a 7.7-mile detour using Route 220 and Interstate 86.
PennDOT advises motorists to be alert, slow down, expect delays, watch for changing traffic patterns and drive with caution through the work zone.
