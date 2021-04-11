Work will continue on Route 199 in the Valley Monday, with new inlet and drainage upgrades being installed between Pine and Harrison streets in Athens and Sayre boroughs, and utility locations at various locations, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
Single-lane closures with flaggers will be in place as this work continues through Friday. PennDOT officials said motorists should expect delays.
Prime contractor Kriger Construction began work on the four-year, $16.4 million Route 199 reconstruction project in September 2020 and it is expected to be completed in 2024. The scope of work extends from the New York state line in Sayre Borough to the Norfolk Southern Railroad tracks in Athens Borough.
