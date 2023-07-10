SAYRE — This week, a 2.6 mile pavement reconstruction project will continue on Route 199 in Sayre and Athens .44 miles north of the intersection with Route 1056/Front Street in Athens Borough to the intersection with Interstate 17/Southern Tier Expressway at the New York state line in Sayre Borough.
Expect Route 199/Main Street to be closed to northbound traffic between Chemung Street and Woodworth Street, with a detour using Chemung Street, South Elmer Avenue, and West Lockhart Street. Southbound cars will be maintained in the work zone, while truck traffic will detour using Route 220 and Interstate 17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.