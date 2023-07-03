Reconstruction continues in the Valley area next week on a four-year roadway project.
Construction crews will resume work on Route 199 in Sayre and Athens, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. Located .44 miles north of the intersection with Front Street in Athens Borough to the intersection with the Southern Tier Expressway at the New York state line in Sayre. The project spans 2.6 miles starting at the New York state line and proceeding southward.
Starting the week of Monday, July 3, Main Street will remain closed to northbound traffic between Chemung Street and Woodworth Street. Construction work consists of drainage improvements, utility relocation, sidewalk and curb improvements, ADA curb ramp installations, traffic signal upgrades, driveway adjustments, signing and pavement markings and other miscellaneous construction.
Detours will include northbound cars having to follow a 1.24-mile alternate route using Chemung Street, South Elmer Avenue and West Lockhart Street. Meanwhile, southbound cars will be maintained in the work zone. Truck traffic will follow a 7.7-mile detour using Route 220 and Southern Tier Expressway.
PennDOT advises motorists to drive with caution in the work zone. Specifically, drivers should slow down, expect delays and watch changing traffic patterns.
Kriger Construction, Inc., is the prime contractor on the $16.5 million project that is expected to be completed in the fall of 2024.
