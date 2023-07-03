Reconstruction continues in the Valley area next week on a four-year roadway project.

Construction crews will resume work on Route 199 in Sayre and Athens, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. Located .44 miles north of the intersection with Front Street in Athens Borough to the intersection with the Southern Tier Expressway at the New York state line in Sayre. The project spans 2.6 miles starting at the New York state line and proceeding southward.