Montoursville, PA – A four-year reconstruction project continues the remainder of this week on Route 199 in Sayre and Athens, Bradford County. The 2.6-mile project is located .44 miles north of the intersection with Route 1056 (Front Street) in Athens Borough to the intersection with Interstate 17 (Southern Tier Expressway) at the New York state line in Sayre Borough. The project begins at the New York state line and works south.
On Wednesday, October 19, the contractor will begin preparations to complete the final wearing course on Route 199 between Vanderbilt Street and Lincoln Street and between Woodworth Street and Mohawk Street. There will be temporary paving and patching between Willow Street and Vanderbilt Street as well as between Hayden Street and Center Street.
Motorists can expect alternating lane restrictions with flagging where work is being performed.
Kriger Construction, Inc., is the primary contractor on this $16.5 million, four-year roadway reconstruction project. The project is expected to be completed in the Fall of 2024.
