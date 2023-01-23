Montoursville, PA – A four-year reconstruction project continues this week on Route 199 in Sayre and Athens, Bradford County. The 2.6-mile project is located .44 miles north of the intersection with Route 1056 (Front Street) in Athens Borough to the intersection with Interstate 17 (Southern Tier Expressway) at the New York state line in Sayre Borough. The project begins at the New York state line and works south.
Weather permitting, the contractor, Kriger Construction, Inc., will be connecting sewer laterals to the sewer main on Route 199 (Main Street) between Satterlee and Walnut Streets and will continue temporary paving throughout the project limits. Additionally, post mounted and traffic signal signs are scheduled to be placed on Main Street between Pine and Vanderbilt Streets.
Motorists can expect alternating lane restrictions with flagging where work is being performed.
