The four-year reconstruction project on Route 199 in Sayre and Athens boroughs continues next week.
On Monday, Mohawk Street will remain closed to southbound traffic between North Lehigh Avenue and North Hopkins Street, according to PennDOT.
Southbound cars will follow a 1.09-mile detour using North Lehigh Avenue Street and North Keystone Avenue. Northbound cars will be maintained in the work zone and truck traffic will follow a 7.7-mile detour using Route 220 and the Southern Tier Expressway.
On Wednesday the detour will be adjusted. Northbound cars will follow a .98-mile detour using Stevenson Street and North Elmer Avenue. Southbound cars will be maintained in the work zone and trucks will use the same detour.
PennDOT states that there will also be some utility relocations, traffic signal upgrades, and paving operations performed at various locations throughout the project and motorists should expect delays.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511pa.com
