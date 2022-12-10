A four-year reconstruction project continues this week on Route 199 in Sayre and Athens, Bradford County. The 2.6-mile project is located .44 miles north of the intersection with Route 1056 (Front Street) in Athens Borough to the intersection with Interstate 17 (Southern Tier Expressway) at the New York state line in Sayre Borough. The project begins at the New York state line and works south.
The contractor will be completing crosswalk line painting between Vanderbilt Street and Lincoln Street and between Woodworth Street and Mohawk Street.
On Monday, December 12th weather permitting, the contractor will continue preparation to complete the final wearing course on all driveways adjacent to Route 199 between Vanderbilt Street and Lincoln Street and between Woodworth Street and Mohawk Street. Drainage work is also scheduled to be completed between Cherry Street and Vanderbilt Street.
Motorists can expect alternating lane restrictions with flagging where work is being performed.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.
Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District3.
