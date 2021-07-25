Road work continues next week on Route 199 in Athens and Sayre for drainage improvements, sidewalks and curb improvements, traffic signal upgrades, ADA curb ramp installations, and other construction according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
Starting on Monday, July 26, North Lehigh Avenue Street and North Keystone Avenue will be restricted to one lane. PennDOT officials said motorists should expect alternating lane closures and delays.
The four-year construction project is expected to be completed in 2024 PennDot officials said. Kriger Construction is the primary contractor for the $16.5 million project.
