Next week’s work on the Route 199 reconstruction project will include preparation for the next phase of construction between North Lehigh Avenue and North Hopkins Street in Sayre Borough, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation officials reported. This is in addition to miscellaneous work that will be carried out through the 2.6 mile construction area spanning from the New York state border to the railroad tracks in Athens borough.
There will continue to be no car detours in place while heavy truck traffic will still be detoured 7.7 miles around Route 220 and Interstate 86.
“In addition, there will be some utility relocations, traffic signal upgrades, and temporary paving operations being performed at various locations throughout the project,” officials said. “Motorists should expect alternating lane closures with flagging where work is being performed. Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays, watch for changing traffic patterns and drive with caution through the work zone.”
Kriger Construction is the primary contractor on the four year, $16.5 million full depth reconstruction project, which is expected to be completed in the fall of 2024. Work includes improvements with drainage, sidewalks, curbing, traffic signals, signage, and pavement markings.
