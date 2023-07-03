TOWANDA – Construction on a local bridge will continue on a major roadway within Bradford County.
The bridge replacement project on Route 220 in Towanda Township will continue next week, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. The bridge is about 1.6 miles northeast of the intersection with Burlington Turnpike and around 0.6 mile southwest of the intersection with South Main Street.
On Wednesday, July 5, both lanes of traffic will be switched to the newly constructed temporary roadway. Excavation will start to replace the bridge with a new precast concrete box culvert. Construction work consists of culvert removal and the creation of a precast concrete box culvert over a tributary to Towanda Creek. There will be milling and placement of scratch and wearing course between Monroeton and Towanda. Workers are also developing a protective fence and new sign placement in Ulster and New Albany.
Travel on the temporary roadway will continue until August with weather permitting. PennDOT advises motorists to be alert and slow down when approaching and traveling to the route.
Glenn O. Hawbaker serves as the prime contractor for the project budgeted at $2,356,356, according to PennDOT. The project is expected to be completed in October.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.