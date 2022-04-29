ULSTER TOWNSHIP – A highway restoration project will begin next week on Route 220 in Ulster Township.
The area of work spans between approximately 1.7 miles north of the Bridge Street intersection and around 2.3 miles south of the Milan East Smithfield Road intersection, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
Crews will begin milling the existing roadway and replacing the base Monday. There will be single lane closures with flagging and temporary signals. Work is expected to be complete by July, weather permitting.
R. DeVincentis Construction is the primary contractor for the $635,000 project.
PennDOT advises motorists to be alert, slow down and expect delays in their travel. Updates to travel conditions can be found at www.511PA.com.
