ALBANY TOWNSHIP — A section of Route 220 in Albany Township reopened at 8:45 p.m. Wednesday after a major crash occurred on the roadway.

The closure was implemented when two tractor trailers collided into each other and caused a fire around 8 a.m., stated Bradford County Emergency Management Coordinator Jeff Rosenheck. No injuries were reported, although there were impacted utility lines, roadway damage and spilled fuel that needed cleaning up.

