ALBANY TOWNSHIP — A section of Route 220 in Albany Township reopened at 8:45 p.m. Wednesday after a major crash occurred on the roadway.
The closure was implemented when two tractor trailers collided into each other and caused a fire around 8 a.m., stated Bradford County Emergency Management Coordinator Jeff Rosenheck. No injuries were reported, although there were impacted utility lines, roadway damage and spilled fuel that needed cleaning up.
On scene were the fire departments of New Albany, Dushore, North Towanda and the Monroe Hose Company, as well as Guthrie EMS, Pennsylvania State Police and Bradford County EMA.
The route was closed in both directions between Stevenson Hill Road and Meas Road, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. Northbound traffic was detoured via Wyalusing New Albany Road and Route 6, while southbound traffic was detoured via Routes 414 and 14.
PennDOT advised motorists to “be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel and drive with caution.”
