MONTOURSVILLE -- Motorists are advised that a portion of Route 3008 (Southside Road) in Franklin Township, Bradford County, will be closed beginning next week. On Monday, Aug. 10, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will close Southside Road between the intersections with Cons Road and Mountain Road, while they replace a deteriorating pipe. A detour using Routes 3001 and 414 in Franklin Township, will be in place while the work is being performed. Work is expected to be completed on Friday, Aug. 14, weather permitting. Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel. Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training. Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.
Route 3008 road closure next week in Franklin Township
