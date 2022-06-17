Construction will continue for a few more weeks on Route 6 between Route 4001/Wonder View Lane and the Sugar Creek bridge in North Towanda.
Route 6 eastbound will be closed between Shaffer Road and Church Hill Drive from June 21 to July 12. This is due to rock work for slope stabilization and eastbound widening and reconstruction. A detour using Route 220 and Paterson Boulevard will be in place for eastbound traffic.
The $2.3 million project will add a new center turn lane, mill and resurface and slope stabilization along the route, and is expected to be done in late August. Glenn O. Hawbaker serves as the primary contractor of the project.
Motorists can check road conditions at www.511PA.com. 511PA is free and available 24 hours a day and provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
Information about infrastructure in District 3 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D3Results or at www.projects.penndot.gov.
