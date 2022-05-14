Safety improvements will begin next week on Route 6 between Route 4001 (Wonder View Lane) and the Sugar Creek bridge in North Towanda Township.
Contractor Glenn O. Hawbaker will begin resurfacing the area Monday. A center turning lane will also be created from Shaffer Road to the Sugar Creek Bridge, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
Single lane closures with flagging will be in place. Then in June, there will be a closure of the eastbound lane and traffic will be detoured to Route 220 and Patterson Boulevard. Additional details about the detour will be announced at a later date.
The $2.3 million project should be completed in late August.
