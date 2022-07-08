Dozens of murals and other art pieces on Route 6 can now be seen by the public thanks to the efforts of the PA Route 6 Alliance. The nonprofit manages the PA Route 6 Heritage Corridor and creates community development programs and other planning efforts along it.
The PA Route 6 Public Art & Mural Trail contains over 50 stops in the 11-county Route 6 corridor. An interactive map of exact locations of each artwork, as well as photos and descriptions can be found at www.paroute6.com.
The trail spans many regions and shows the history and talents of local artists. It was inspired by the Mural Arts of Erie County and Valley in Motion’s Lackawanna Mural Trail. The trail offers an immersive experience where viewers can understand and appreciate artworks individually or as a whole.
“Before starting this project, I was completely unaware of the many murals that decorate our towns and cities,” said Erin Morey, the Alliance’s Artisan Trail Coordinator. “I have come to appreciate the process and dedication of the artists and communities involved in making each of these public displays of art possible. My hope is that others who view this trail will feel that same appreciation.”
She enjoyed learning about the artworks while spending many months researching them.
“You can learn a lot just by looking closely at a mural or art piece,” she said. “They each have a story or meaning, and more times than not they are wrapped up in the history of the towns they are located in.”
The murals in the Heritage Communities of Carbondale and Union City are two examples of artworks that portray historic events and culture. In Carbondale, the mural features railroads with UFOs. In Union City, the mural on South Main Street displays influences that shaped the town’s history.
“Since humans have walked the Earth, we have devised ways in which to tell our stories, and murals were some of the first art forms used to do so,” according to Alliance Executive Director Candace Hillyard. “Some of the first murals were cave drawings over 40,000 years ago. These murals captured important events in time, traditions of their civilizations, religious ceremonies, and family life.”
Modern murals appear on walls, bridge overpasses or inside buildings, but they still tell stories that celebrate heritage and celebrate important societal events, Hillyard stated.
To learn more about the PA Route 6 Public Art & Mural Trail, go to www.paroute6.com/public-art-and-mural-trail.
The PA Route 6 Heritage Communities program is a program of PA Route 6 Alliance and PA Route 6 Heritage Corridor funded by the PA Heritage Area Program under the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
