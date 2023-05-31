MONTOURSVILLE — On Sunday, June 4, 2023, shoulder reconstruction work, including roadway reconstruction, new drainage, updated guide rail, bridge preservation, superelevation correction, and miscellaneous construction activities will begin on Route 6.
The reconstruction work will occur from 0.8 miles east of the intersection with Route 14 and the intersection with Peters Road and is expected to be completed in July of 2024, with reconstruction pausing during winter months.
