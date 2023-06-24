TROY — The two-year long reconstruction project that is projected to be finished in July 2024 will continue in Troy next week, with the eastbound lane of Route 6 will be closed between 0.8 miles east of the intersection with Route 14 and the intersection with Peters Road closing on Sunday at 5 p.m.

Work will be preformed 24 hours a day Sunday June 25 through Thursday June 29, weather permitting. Expect single land conditions with flaggers where the work is being preformed.