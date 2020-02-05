TOWANDA BOROUGH — Business owners along Route 6 in Bradford and Wyoming counties met with officials from the PA Route 6 Alliance and the Endless Mountains Heritage Region for an informational meeting on a program that would match funds for specific projects to improve the exteriors of businesses along the corridor at the Keystone Theatre on Tuesday morning.
The program will provide funding to commercial building owners and business owners (with property owner approval) as well as non-profits, with the restoration of building facades within the targeted area. Eligible types of restoration activities include, but not limited to, design assistance, a fresh coat of paint, new signage, or repairing or replacing an awning.
The program has come to the Endless Mountain Heritage Region after a “very successful” run in the PA Wilds region West of Bradford County.
Candace Sturdevant, Acting Executive Director of the PA Route 6 Alliance, and Vanessa Billings-Seiler, Facade Program Coordinator, said that the goal of the program is to add significant physical improvement to the aesthetics of the buildings that is compatible with existing buildings and the historical community in the region.
The program will fund about 20 facade projects at a maximum of $5,000 each with a required 1:1 match. It is funded by a $103,000 Keystone Communities grant from the PA Dept. of Community and Economic Development (DCED), and project support funding from the PA Dept. of Conservation & Natural Resources (DCNR).
Sturdevant went on to say that the program in other areas had a domino effect where businesses next door or other nearby businesses fixed their storefronts up after seeing others do it.
“Even though they didn’t apply to get funding they still kept up with the Joneses,” she said. “It gives them a sense of civic pride.”
Businesses can apply for the funding on www.paroute6.com/facade or email Vanessa Billings-Seiler at facade@paroute6.com. Phone calls can be directed to (812) 774-7082. The window for application acceptance is open now through March 13.
