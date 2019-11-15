Route 6 shut down after multiple vehicle crash

BURLINGTON — Route 6 in Burlington Township was shut down for hours after a multiple vehicle collision on Thursday morning, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
In a press release published on Thursday, PennDOT stated that Route 6 was closed between Covered Bridge Road and Luther Mills Road in Burlington Township and was expected to be closed for “several hours.”
A detour was put in place using Routes 4013 (Berwick Turnpike), 4011 (Rolling Hill Road) and 4001 (Ulster Road/Saco Road).
An investigation of the collision is being conducted by the Pennsylvania State Police and is still ongoing.
No further information was made available at the time of publication. See The Daily Review for further information regarding the crash as it is released by authorities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.