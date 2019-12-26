Two car wreck closes Route 414 for hours

Monroeton Fire Crews blocked traffic at the intersection of Route 414 and Brocktown Road after a two vehicle wreck late Monday. evening. The wreck occurred at 11:30 p.m. Monday evening with reports of heavy entrapment, according to Franklindale Fire Chief Ed Maryott. There were at least two injuries to the occupants of the vehicles. No information on the severity of the injuries was available at the time of publication. State Police are currently investigating the wreck.

 Review Photo/Coy Gobble/

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — A Canton man is dead following a two vehicle wreck on Route 414 near the intersection of Banks Road late Monday evening.

According to Bradford County Coroner Tom Carman, Ben Patrick Welch, 28, of Canton, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident that occurred at 11:23 p.m. Monday evening. The cause of death was listed as multiple traumatic injuries.

Welch was traveling West in a 2005 Subaru Sedan when, for unknown reasons, his vehicle left the westbound shoulder then over corrected into the eastbound lane where it made impact with a 2019 Ford F-350 Extended Cab truck operated by Michael Erick Hamilton, 40 of Waynesburg.

Hamilton sustained minor injuries in the wreck.

Toxicology studies are currently being performed by the coroner’s office. The accident is under investigation by Pennsylvania State Police.

