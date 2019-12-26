FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — A Canton man is dead following a two vehicle wreck on Route 414 near the intersection of Banks Road late Monday evening.
According to Bradford County Coroner Tom Carman, Ben Patrick Welch, 28, of Canton, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident that occurred at 11:23 p.m. Monday evening. The cause of death was listed as multiple traumatic injuries.
Welch was traveling West in a 2005 Subaru Sedan when, for unknown reasons, his vehicle left the westbound shoulder then over corrected into the eastbound lane where it made impact with a 2019 Ford F-350 Extended Cab truck operated by Michael Erick Hamilton, 40 of Waynesburg.
Hamilton sustained minor injuries in the wreck.
Toxicology studies are currently being performed by the coroner’s office. The accident is under investigation by Pennsylvania State Police.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.