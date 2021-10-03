The Sheshequin Path Half Marathon and Walk For Our Buddies held their duo run and walk events, respectively, for Down Syndrome Awareness on Saturday.
Runners started the half marathon at 9 a.m. in Sayre’s Riverfront Park and raced across a course that ended at the finish line in Larnard-Hornbrook County Park in Sheshequin Township.
The Bradford County Commissioners and Walk For Our Buddies worked together to raise money for the nonprofit’s mission to provide aid to individuals with Down Syndrome.
The race is the final one in the Bradford County Summer Parks series and runners who completed all three races received three different medals that can be combined to form one complete medal.
Leigh Trasco was one runner who said that the two hills on the course was a challenge, but that it was an accomplishment to overcome the terrain and she encouraged more people to participate in the half marathon.
Race Director Michelle Shedden said about 40 people signed up and participated in the run on a beautiful day with good weather conditions.
She said that the fastest runner had less than a 10 minute mile and that although there is a 1,200 foot elevation on the course, the runners were ready to embrace challenges.
“It’s also not as hard as people think it is,” she said. “It may seem intimidating, but this is a good run for beginners of long distance running.”
Shedden thanked the County Sheriff’s Department, all of the fire companies who handled all of the crossroads and PennDOT for displaying signs that told drivers to be watchful of runners on the roads.
As runners raced towards the finish line, the Walk For Our Buddies non-profit conducted their one-mile walk through the park for individuals with Down Syndrome and their families.
Both the run and walk promoted the non-profit’s family grants that they offer, according to Liz Terwilliger, the Walk for Our Buddies chairman.
“We take grant applications on a rolling basis, so there is never a deadline for grants,” she said. “Families or individuals with Down Syndrome can apply for grants that are up to $500 for things they need that cannot be covered like summer camp, adaptive highchairs or educational items.”
All donations go towards the grants, while anybody is welcome at the event and registrations for the walk are always free, said Terwilliger.
At the event, Joby and Terri Allen walked with their son Cameron who has Down Syndrome and “Team Cambear,” a group of family members who wore shirts with their team name on it.
Joby said that people often don’t give individuals with disabilities enough credit and should recognize them more.
“Cameron is one of the best things to ever happen to me and my family,” he said. “It gives you a different perspective and way to look at the world.”
He thanked Ryan Wood, owner of Tanner’s Bar and Grill in Athens for conducting the Oliver Brown Memorial Golf Tournament, which honors a soldier from Athens who died for his country in 2005 and all of its proceeds funded the event.
Terri said she was thankful for families who could make it to the event and show their support.
“Life is better with these kids and the more you can learn about inclusion, the better things are,” she said.
