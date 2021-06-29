This year’s donations will be especially helpful, as the shelter’s transport van recently broke down.
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP – More than 90 racers braved the heat to take part in the Run with a View 5K at Mt. Pisgah County Park Sunday.
Proceeds from the run benefited the Bradford County Humane Society, with the back of the shirts reading “Love the abandoned, rescue the mistreated, adopt the homeless.”
The shelter was onsite the day of the race with some adoptable animals, free cat toys, and volunteer forms.
BCHS Director Maryanne Bell said that each year this race brings in somewhere around $1,000 for the animal shelter.
“It’s wonderful,” said Bell. “It helps a lot.”
Bell said this year’s donations will be especially helpful, as the shelter’s transport van recently broke down.
Christine Heyman, a longtime volunteer at the shelter, noted that the publicity that the race provides is just as important as the funding.
“It’s always good to get the exposure that we have animals for adoption,” said Heyman.
Top three male finishers were Robert Moore of LeRaysville, Christopher Coon of Towanda, and Bradly Lantz of Wysox. Top three females were Lisa Butler of Granville Summit, Lynann Lorenz of Apalachin, and Kerri Strauss of Athens.
Moore ran the course in 25:38, Coon had a time of 28:07, and Lantz ran it in 28:31; four other men finished within one minute of the top three.
Butler had a time of 29:00, Lorenz finished in 30:58, and Strauss ran the course in 33:00.
