Run with a View plans return with single track

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP — An annual racing event will return in Bradford County soon with a track that some previous participants may remember.
The Run with a View 5K will be held on Sunday, June 11 at Mt. Pisgah County Park and start at 1 p.m. Same day registration will be offered, while online registration at ultrasignup.com closes on Wednesday, June 7.
Around 100 runners are projected to participate in the 5K, which is about the average each year, according to Michelle Shedden, the event’s organizer.
This year, organizers will bring back a single track where only one person can run through at one time, Shedden stated. During the COVID-19 pandemic, a larger trail was used to create more space and ensure social distancing.
All donations from the day will go to the Bradford County Humane Society and its activities to support local animals.
“if you’re an animal lover, it’s a perfect way to come out and enjoy the day,” Shedden said.
The public is encouraged to attend as a way to support the local park.
