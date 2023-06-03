Run with a View plans return with single track

Pictured are participants in the 2021 Run with a View held at Mt. Pisgah County Park.

 Review File Photo

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP — An annual racing event will return in Bradford County soon with a track that some previous participants may remember.

The Run with a View 5K will be held on Sunday, June 11 at Mt. Pisgah County Park and start at 1 p.m. Same day registration will be offered, while online registration at ultrasignup.com closes on Wednesday, June 7.

