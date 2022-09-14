More than five dozen pairs of feet went do-dahhing their way down the roads and through the woods on Saturday during the annual Camptown Races.
A tradition for more than 50 years in the little eastern Bradford County town, the foot race and celebration drew in a good-sized crowd to enjoy the competition and other activities. A total of 63 runners completed the 6-plus-mile race on a sunny, warm morning.
“It’s a little more than it was last year, so we’re happy with that. We’re slowing building back up,” race director Jim Schools remarked. The number of Camptown runners has declined over the years and all races are struggling now, he said, which makes the 2022 figures “a plus.”
The race is a tribute to the famous Stephen Foster folk song “Camptown Races,” written about the area’s 1800s horse races. As runners took off and ran across the town’s ballfield that morning, the nearby church’s belfry played the tune.
The day also included sales of barbecued chicken, pie; vendors; a basket raffle; kids’ games; and a children’s Fun Run. Numerous sponsors supported the event.
Although the week’s rain made the route a little wet, “conditions are pretty good,” Schools said. He noted volunteer Dan Howard and Troop 4 of the Boy Scouts worked to get the trail in shape.
And this year’s winner knows his way around that course: Kevin Heeman of Laceyville won in 2021, too.
“I ran a little faster last year,” he said but was happy with his 2022 performance. He finished the course in 38:23, more than four minutes ahead of the second-place runner.
“And that’s a 6:11 pace,” a man commented after Heeman ran under the inflated Finish arch. Later, a fellow runner munching a cookie was shocked by the numbers. “I’ve never seen anybody do 6 minutes in the trails ever!”
But for Heeman, it’s the usual.
“You gotta be patient in the first half of the race,” he explained of his strategy. “It’s a hard race.” The course follows Route 706 east to Merryall, then goes off onto challenging hillside trails before coming back into town on Route 409 and ending at the ball field.
Although the 22-year-old’s blue shorts and orange running shoes were splattered with mud, he believed the course was in good shape. “I’d definitely say this year the course was in better condition,” he said.
To Heeman, Camptown is challenging, but fun. “It’s a great event they put on here. It’s a historic race.”
Alyssa Welles of Wyalusing was turning 34 on Sunday. To celebrate her birthday, she took first place for the women, turning in a time of 48:31 and finishing seventh overall.
“It was good. The course wasn’t too bad,” she said. “A few wet spots, but overall not bad.”
Bob Moore of LeRaysville was right behind her, finishing in 49:24 to claim the Masters Male title. “Got a good start on the road; trail was in decent shape,” he said. A long-time runner, Moore is 59. “I’m happy that I can still run and get up every day and run.” He said he thanks God for every day he can do that.
Those finishing in the top five were Heeman; Dan Howard of Wyalusing; Daniel Blackman of Waltham, Mass.; Trennan Tewksbury of Wyalusing and Jay Jadick of Tunkhannock.
Louise Stevens of Athens was running her first Camptown Races. “I wasn’t sure what to expect, and I had a feeling it would be challenging from what I’ve heard and it did not disappoint!” She enjoyed the race, though, and was the second female finisher. It was “definitely a lot of fun.”
Eli Howard, 6, of Camptown took first in the one-mile Fun Run, which went partway up Water Street and back.
Overall main-race winners plus those taking first in Masters, Clydesdale and Athena, received pies, baked by Schools himself and Savannah Schools, in “Camptown Races”-engraved pie plates. All runners were entered in a drawing, with those having their names drawn taking their pick of donated prizes.
But there was more to do than run. Organizers barbecued and sold around 300 chicken halves, which could be taken home or eaten under a tent on the church lawn, while homemade pies and other snacks were sold at a nearby booth. Volunteer Francine Batch stood at the window, with slices of apple, pumpkin, blueberry pie and cherry cheesecake in front of her.
How many had they baked? “I don’t know. A lot!” she declared. A couple of hours later, hungry guests had left few slices behind. “They are going beautifully,” she said.
And while visitors waited for runners to finish, or ate chicken, they were entertained by local musicians, as Madelynn Muench of Wyalusing sang and the Neath Church Praise Team performed gospel selections.
While Jim Schools organized the race, Irene Melley oversaw other activities. Both were assisted by numerous volunteers.
Age division winners in the 2022 Camptown Races:
Overall Male and Female: Kevin Heeman, Laceyville, and Alyssa Welles, Wyalusing
Masters Male and Female: Robert Moore, LeRaysville, and Abigail Spinney, Towanda
Male 60-69, Timothy Johnson, Montrose; Male 50-59, Jody Dewald, Milton, Pa.; Male 40-49, Jon VandeMark, Wyalusing; Male 30-39, Dan Howard, Wyalusing; Male 20-29, Sean Miller, Wyalusing; Male 19 and Under, Trennan Tewksbury, Wyalusing.
Female 50-59, Leigh Trasco, Sayre; Female 40-49, Jennifer Kiess, Dushore; Female 30-39, Louise Stevens, Athens; Female 20-29, Kenzie Mosier, Wyalusing; Female 19 and Under, Sierra Allen, Wyalusing.
Clydesdale, Mike Maurer, Towanda; Athena, Savannah Schools, Wyalusing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.