The Center for Rural Pennsylvania Board of Directors will hold a public hearing Friday in Wellsboro focused on learning more about rural broadband development.
The hearing begins at 9 a.m. at the Penn Wells Hotel, but will also be available via Zoom.
“The center has been aware of the importance and lack of broadband across Pennsylvania for decades,” said state Sen. Yaw (R-23), who also serves as board chairman. “This hearing will help us learn more about the most recent developments to expand broadband in rural Pennsylvania, and to hear from those who can address the many issues and opportunities related to broadband internet service in Pennsylvania.”
The hearing will feature a variety of presenters including Wyalusing Superintendent Jason Bottiglieri, Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority Executive Director Brandon Carson, and Broadband Communications Association of Pennsylvania President Todd L. Eachus.
The Penn Wells Hotel is located at 62 Main St. in Wellsboro. Those interested in attending via Zoom can register at https://www.rural.pa.gov.
