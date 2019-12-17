Two bills geared toward improving rural broadband access have cleared the U.S. House of Representatives, according to U.S. Rep. Fred Keller (R-12), who co-sponsored the legislation.
In an announcement Monday, Keller highlighted H.R. 4229 — The Broadband DATA (Deployment Accuracy and Technological Availability) Act — which changes how broadband service availability data is gathered, verified, and reported. It also creates requirements for data collected by broadband providers, while enabling the submission of “independent data challenging the accuracy of FCC broadband maps,” according to the Congress.gov. The other piece of legislation, H.R. 4227 — the MAPS Act — makes it “unlawful to willfully, knowingly, or recklessly submit inaccurate broadband coverage information or data (mapping data) to the Federal Communications Commission,”
Both bills were introduced into the House in September.
A report released last summer by the Center for Rural Pennsylvania and Penn State University showed a discrepancy between true internet speeds when compared to the FCC maps that rely on data provided by internet service providers. According to the study, more than 11 million broadband speeds from across the commonwealth were tested throughout 2018. The finding was that most median speeds did not qualify as broadband under the FCC’s guidelines. Utilizing the FCC’s guidelines, the report’s authors added that there were no states that had at least 50% broadband connectivity and speeds were substantially slower in rural areas. When combined with historical data from 15 million residential tests, the discrepancy between numbers reported by internet service providers had become much more substantial since 2014.
“Expanding broadband data service coverage throughout Pennsylvania’s 12th Congressional District is one of the most crucial infrastructure projects we are working to achieve,” Keller said. “Having robust broadband data service coverage throughout our rural district will allow us to achieve our full economic potential and help our region become the driving force it is primed to be.”
Both bills will now move on to the U.S. Senate.
