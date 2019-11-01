TOWANDA — A Rural Energy Roundtable joint meeting to be attended by officials from America’s Rural Energy Coalition, U.S. Department of Energy, U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Small Business Administration, and many other stakeholders in Northeastern PA’s energy development will commence on Friday morning after a reception was held in Wysox on Thursday evening.
“There’s two levels, one where we’ll get to interact with everybody and get to know who the players are on a bigger scale than we’re used to dealing with, then the second level is bring them in on what we’re doing in the county,” Bradford County Commissioner Ed Bustin said on what he and other local officials hope to get out of the joint meeting on Thursday evening.
Friday’s meetings will begin early in the morning with welcoming remarks from Commissioner Doug McLinko and a special introduction of the guest of honor, Kenya’s Member of Parliament Hon. Tindi Mwale.
Mwale told the Review on Thursday that he wants to learn about PA’s natural gas industry and take what he learns back to Kenya. He continued to say that Kenya relies heavily on hydro electricity and is also exploring geo thermal energy, but that the county could benefit greatly from natural gas production as well. He also said that any move to explore natural gas energy in the country would have to take under consideration any environmental impacts in the short and long term, some that he hopes to learn about in the joint meeting on today.
The next portion of the meetings will be a Federal Agency panel discussion with the Department of Energy’s Ken Humphreys, the USDA’s Curt Coccodrilli and other federal officials speaking. Then, Bustin will talk about the county’s proposed Dark Fiber network project.
“I wouldn’t mind seeing some buy in with what we’re talking about,” Bustin said of the Dark Fiber Network project. “We’ve been saying for a better part of a year that this fiber network that we’re looking at has the potential to be a resource throughout the nation. I think if we can convince people about that, I’d like to see them pony up some money to support that. We’re willing to put five million (dollars) in but if we can do it for two and get some help from the state or federal government just to prove the theory, I think that’s a good bet.”
“We got a lot of smart people working on this dark fiber thing, and we could set a template for not just rural Pennsylvania but rural America,” McLinko added. “This county has their act together, we really do.”
Also included in the itinerary for the joint meetings will be discussions on the future New Fortress liquefied natural gas processing facility in Wyalusing, local economic development, tours of the Eureka facility in standing Stone and the Van Blarcom farm in Troy and more.
“First of all this is big for us because we felt ignored,” McLinko said of Northeastern PA. “Nobody thinks of Northeast PA, there’s a ton of energy coming out of here. Our message to them is you have to have a lot of expertise at the local level, our message to them is let us help you.”
“Come down to grassroots America, Northeast PA, Marcellus Shale, there’s more expertise at the local level — that’s where energy is really developed,” he continued.
McLinko said there were a lot of possibilities that could come out the of the meetings but what he hopes to walk away with today is a working relationship between all of the stakeholders in energy production.
The meetings are not just between industry and government officials, as gas and oil landowners will also have a seat at the table.
“Any discussions like this that are going on, we want our oil and gas landowner group to be involved and if there a role for us to play we need to do that,” said Jackie Root of the Pennsylvania Oil & Gas Landowner Alliance at the reception on Thursday night. “It’s really important that oil and gas landowners are recognized as a stakeholder in all of this and have a seat at the table. We’ve worked hard on that for a lot of years to be at this point. It needs to be a partnership.”
The meetings will be held at the Towanda Gun Club in Asylum Township today.
