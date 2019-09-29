Rural Health and Safety Day (RHSD) will be held this year on Oct. 2 at Alparon Park in Troy, Pennsylvania. This is a fun and educational day for all the fifth graders in Bradford County, as well as Tioga County, to gain some excellent knowledge about some of today’s “hot topics.” This year’s grand finale will be a new one for our program. We will be having Travis from Journey Fitness in Sayre showing the students and teachers some exercises that they can do to keep in shape and active. This day was established in 2000 and is still going strong after 19 years.
When this program was first established, it was geared towards teaching farm safety to the youth of Bradford County due to the increased farming accidents in prior years. After a few years, only about 10% of the youth were living on farms, so the group decided to focus on rural health and safety topics, which is still the theme today. John Manz, a former Athens FFA teacher, along with Greg Jelliff, Guthrie Troy Community Hospital; Tom Maloney, Penn State Extension; and others, were the “founding fathers” for this program.
The topics have changed slightly over the years but the common theme has remained, keeping kids safe and informed. This year presenters will be on hand for the following stations:
- Ambulance Safety and Awareness
- Addiction Awareness/ Healthy Choices
- Healthy Nutrition
- Bike and ATV Safety
- Pesticide Safety
- Firearm Safety
- Internet Safety
- Dog Safety
- Pedestrian, Truck, and School Bus Safety
We want to thank the following donors for their generous donation of apples or water for this event: Dandy Mini Mart, Landon’s Farm, Bristol’s Farm Stand, Ahern’s Spring Lake Farm, Gardiner’s orchard, Shores Sisters, Farmer Fred’s, and First Citizens Bank. Also, we have numerous presenters from many organizations that have come to talk to the children; and we appreciate these presenters and their organizations for coming to keep the youth of our county informed.
This event will begin at 9:15 a.m. with a welcome speech to the students and teachers, and they will be released to start moving through the above stations at about 9:40 a.m. The students should be through all of the stations and back in the grandstands for lunch at 12:15 p.m., which will be followed by the “Grand Finale.” The program will end around 1:15 p.m. and the children will return to their school. We invite you to come to this event to see all that we are offering these children and if you have any questions, please contact the following individual:
Amanda Testa, Trauma Registrar, Guthrie Trauma Center, Office Phone: (570) 887-4393 or by email Amanda.Testa@guthrie.org
