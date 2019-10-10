Rusty Rail challenge set: Who will carry the band banner?

When the Valley Halloween Parade goes through Waverly’s downtown on Oct. 26, a special guest banner holder could be joining either the Sayre or Athens high school marching band.
That special guest? The superintendent of the rival school district.
That’s what’s on the line with this year’s Rusty Rail game on Oct. 25. And, according to Sayre Superintendent Dr. Jill Daloisio, “We’ll be cheering Mr. Stage on on the 26th as he carries our banner.”
“I will not be carrying the band banner in the Halloween parade,” she added during Monday’s school board meeting.
But Athens Superintendent Craig Stage doesn’t want to carry the Sayre banner either, as he informed his own school board Tuesday.
“I won’t do it. I won’t do it,” he said.
On a more serious note, Stage added, “It’s nice to have this collegial competition between us and be able to bring our communities together.”
The challenge was set on Friday.
The Rusty Rail game will kick off at 7 p.m. on Oct. 25 at the Lockhart Street Bowl in Sayre. Festivities will begin at 4:30 p.m. near the tennis courts with the Rusty Rail Tailgate Party, featuring complimentary burgers and hot dogs, corn hole, an inflatable slide and kids games, music and more. According to Sayre High School Principal Dayton Handrick, sponsor Williams Auto Group will have two trucks on site — one with a Sayre flag and one with an Athens flag — that people can fill up with non-perishable donations for the Rusty Rail Food Drive to benefit the Sayre Salvation Army’s food pantry.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.