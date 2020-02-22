TROY — Country hits of the ‘90s are heading back into town for the 145th annual Troy Fair.
Troy Fair representatives announced Friday that country artists Aaron Tippin, Sammy Kershaw and Collin Raye will headline at the 2020 Troy Fair with their Roots and Boots Tour.
Tippin, Kershaw and Raye will hit the fair’s main stage at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29 as they team up to bring back beloved country favorites like Tippins’ “You’ve Got To Stand For Something,” “Kiss This” and “There Ain’t Nothin’ Wrong With The Radio,” Kershaw’s “She Don’t Know She’s Beautiful” and “I Can’t Reach Her Anymore” as well as Raye’s “Love, Me” and “In This Life.”
With multiple gold and platinum albums as well as top 10 chart toppers and number one hits between the ‘90s country trio, Troy Fair Board President Cathy Jenkins expects a full crowd for the summer show.
“We always look at all the options including the cost and routing of the entertainers. We felt The Roots and Boots Tour was a great option as there are three great entertainers who have all had numerous albums and hits,” Jenkins stated. “It will be one of those shows where you know every song they play.”
Jenkins said it will be the first time the fair has hosted ‘90s country music stars and that she feels it will be a “good thing to offer to all the fans of their music.”
“We feel this will draw a good crowd, we are getting a good response to the announcement already,” she commented.
Jenkins stated that the Troy Fair will be selling beer during the concert for the second year in a row and that a new platinum seating area will be offered with “extra amenities.”
Jenkins stated that a limited amount of tickets will be sold for the new platinum section and that more details will be released about it prior to the start of ticket sales, which will begin at 9 a.m. on March 10.
