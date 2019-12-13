SADD and Guthrie unite to bring awareness of distracted driving

SAYRE — In 2017 alone, over 3,000 lost their lives due to distracted driving, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
With this in mind, Guthrie worked alongside the Valley school districts to educate students about the dangers of distracted driving during a two week campaign. According to Guthrie Trauma Surgeon Robert Behm, the program drew in national recognition and even showed evidence of reducing distracted driving.
“We decided to focus our attention on the high schools, so we did a two week long campaign to educate and increase awareness for distracted driving,” stated Behm. “Prior to and following the campaign, we assessed distracted driving rates by observing the students drive. After the campaign, we found we had a significant decrease in the distracted driving rates. We were very pleased with the results and we’ve been invited to present our data on a national podium in a large research convention coming up this early spring to not only share our results, but also encourage others to mimic what we did to reach their communities.”
Dr. Behm worked alongside Sayre High School Counselor Stacy Richmond and the school’s SADD group to impact their school district.
“We were fortunate enough to be contacted by Dr. Behm from the Guthrie to ask if our SADD group wanted to participate in a distracted driving campaign,” stated Richmond. “We were really excited that he reached out to us and we were excited to participate in this campaign to help our students and community make better decisions while they are driving.”
Richmond was appreciative of the program because the things that might distract a driver are not always in the forefront.
“We get so busy, so it just points out activities that you may be doing to realize — wow these are distracting me and are a danger while I am driving,” stated Richmond. “I think from Dr. Behm’s point of view they are seeing people go to the hospital with accidents from driving distracted, so I think that is where his passion came to reach out to the schools to try to help people in our area to make better decisions. We wanted to help with that because we don’t want our students or people in the community hurt by something that could be prevented.”
According to Dr. Behm, there are three forms of distraction that can impact a driver on a daily basis.
“Distraction is anything that takes your mind away from driving,” he related. “There are three kinds of distracted driving: cognitive, manual and visual. A cognitive is where you are thinking about something else, you’re not really paying attention. A visual is your eyes are off the road — a cell phone or looking at someone else in the car. A manual is your hands are actually on the wheel. Of those three, you can imagine a smattering of different kinds of distractions associated with them.”
For 10th grade student Katie Moreno, the campaign gave her an opportunity to influence her school in a big way.
“It really means a lot to me to make a difference within my school because I am a small part of my school, but I like being a big part as well along with my peers,” Moreno shared. “I haven’t started driving yet, but when I do my cellphone is going to be in the back seat, turned off. I will keep the radio down low because that may seem small, but it is important too.”
The campaign highlighted things that often don’t come to mind when thinking about distracted driving for 11th grade student Alexa Sitzer.
“Dr. Behm presented a lot of really interesting information that we haven’t heard before, like how anything that takes your mind off focusing on the task of driving is actually a distraction and could be really dangerous.”
Both students felt that the campaign had a positive impact on the school district and local community.
“I do think it made a huge difference,” related Moreno. “Everybody was talking about it afterwards and we got a lot of signatures. At launch, I worked at one of our lunch tables getting the signatures and we got a lot of people coming around.”
