S.A.F.E. is a local nonprofit that provides parent and family services to Bradford County.

WYSOX — This weekend, a local organization will be giving away 100 backpacks filled with school supplies to families and students in need.

Supporting Area Families Everyday (SAFE) is a nonprofit located in Wysox that provides completely free family services such as parenting classes, custody exchanges and supervised parenting time.

