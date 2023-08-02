WYSOX — This weekend, a local organization will be giving away 100 backpacks filled with school supplies to families and students in need.
Supporting Area Families Everyday (SAFE) is a nonprofit located in Wysox that provides completely free family services such as parenting classes, custody exchanges and supervised parenting time.
Backpack and school supply giveaways are a common way for organizations to give back to their communities. SAFE, in partnership with CHOP, decided to join in and organize their own backpack giveaway.
“It seemed like a great fit when Cass said ‘hey, why don’t me do a back to school giveaway?’ and told me about her idea,” said executive director Heather McNett. “It was such a great idea, how could we not do it?”
Cass Roach, who is the employee who came up with and is now in charge of the project, said that she wanted to do a back-to-school drive because she used to attend the backpack giveaway events as a child, but she hadn’t seen any in years.
“I want to give back to the community and pass it forward for the kids who don’t always have access to backpacks and school supplies,” said Roach. “i think it will help them start their school year right.”
This giveaway hits home for Roach, and she says she hopes it allows local youth to be as successful as they can be.
“Sometimes all it takes is a backpack full of supplies to impact the life of a child,” Roach said.
Roach said she had been wanting to do the giveaway for a long time, but working with SAFE allowed her to have the tools and support she needed to actually go through with the project.
“It took about two to three months but we almost have it done,” Roach said. “We’re getting there.”
The giveaway takes so much time to organize because organizations have to find ways to fund the supplies. This year, SAFE has received numerous donations from companies like Dollar General, Sheetz, Target, Oriental Trading and Aldi’s.
“She reached out to different people in the area and outside the area to ask them for donations and some responded with giving a check,” McNett said. “There was also a small grant which helped us out a lot.”
There will be backpacks with supplies available for both elementary school and high school students, and nothing will have the SAFE logo on it.
“For elementary we will do kids scissors, folders, crayons and markers,” Roach said. “High school will get binders, folders, notebooks, all of the main supplies that they will need.”
The giveaway will take place on Saturday, Aug. 12 at the Towanda Fire Department at 101 Elm St. from noon to 2 p.m., or while supplies last. Each child present will receive one backpack.
“If we have leftover backpacks, we’re going to donate it to CHOP and they’re going to distribute it throughout the community, so nothing will go to waste,” McNett said.
This is the first giveaway that SAFE has done, but they hope to continue to have it in the future year, making it an annual event. Their target number of backpacks to give away next year is 300.
Connect with Maddy: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1626; maddy@thedailyreview.com.
