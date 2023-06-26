Safety, oversight concerns raised as Pa. lawmakers pursue billions for hydrogen hubs

The Pennsylvania Capitol in Harrisburg.

 AP Photo/Tom Gralish
SpotlightPA_black_forUpdates-01.png

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Senate is weighing a measure that would give state regulators, rather than federal ones, the power to decide where to place large wells that are used to bury carbon dioxide produced by power plants deep underground.

Tags