TOWANDA — This year’s gala at Saint Agnes saw a little help from the sixth-grade leadership class in a fun and unique way on Saturday.
The class ran an individual fundraiser by selling jars containing different foods with half the money being designated to a plaque project and half as a donation to the ASPCA in honor of Gracie Dietrick.
“It is amazing and it feels really good when we see the smiles on people’s faces,” stated sixth-grade student Aislyn.
The leadership class has a project each year and this year’s theme was community service, according to their leadership teacher Jessie Brown. The sixth graders went to TACO and plan on going to CHOP as well as other opportunities that arise.
According to Brown, the plaque project is actually made to commemorate a cornerstone in front of Saint Agnes that belonged to the original school from the 1800s.
“Nobody knows that, so they want to be able to teach everybody about the amazing history that this school actually has. They will make a metal plaque to place there.”
The rest of the gala went well with a good turnout, according to event coordinator Jennifer Bluhm.
“I have been preparing for today’s event since August, and seeing everything come together was quite magical,” stated Bluhm. “There were times when I worried that we wouldn’t fill the gym, but we had our best vendor turnout to date, filling not only the gym but also the hallway.”
Bluhm was appreciative of the work the volunteers and students put into making the event a success.
“There were times when I worried that we wouldn’t have enough volunteers, but we had teachers, parents, students and former students all volunteering their time,” said Bluhm. “There was a moment today when I watched as a group of fourth grade students proudly worked together to take food orders, and to make change for customers. The students were confident in their abilities, and they were truly excited to help. Seeing them experience so much joy while helping was truly awesome.”
Bluhm was appreciative of the opportunity to be able to run the event the past four years.
“Moments such as this are what make St. Agnes such a special school and I’m so fortunate that my family gets to be a part of it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.