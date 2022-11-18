Saint Agnes readies for Holiday Gift Gala

TOWANDA — A local school is making preparations for an upcoming event on Saturday to usher in some seasonal cheer to the community.
Saint Agnes School will host its Holiday Gift Gala on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. inside its gymnasium.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please enter your phone number with area code without () , - , or spaces.
example: 5555555555
If Your Not Already a Subscriber Please Click Here
This is the temporary subscription pass for users returning from the Vision Data subscription process. Your subscription will be updated within 24 hours, after your information is verified. Please click the button below to get your pass.
TOWANDA — A local school is making preparations for an upcoming event on Saturday to usher in some seasonal cheer to the community.
Saint Agnes School will host its Holiday Gift Gala on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. inside its gymnasium.
Over 50 vendors will be present and include Thirty-One Gifts, Sugar Ridge Treats & Treasures, Tastefully Simple, Moon Angel Creations, Savvi Clothing, Norma Lee’s Fudge, Ron’s Wood Crafts and many more.
Items available for purchase will include Christmas wreaths, home decor, clothing and knitting items.
The school’s students will also be showcasing their craft and culinary skills for people to sample. Sixth graders made a variety of soups and cookies that can be bought and appreciated, according to Principal Kelly Wilhelm.
“It’s a lovely event that puts everybody in the Christmas mood,” Wilhelm said.
She stated that the event has been a tradition for the school for over 10 years now. People are welcome to arrive at any time, although organizers usually see a lot of traffic in the first part of the day, she noted.
“We are really excited about the event,” Wilhelm said. “We want people to see what we have to offer and what the vendors are like.”
The gala also serves as a fundraiser for the school with proceeds derived from its food booths and raffles.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.