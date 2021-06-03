Saint Agnes School celebrates sixth grade graduation

TOWANDA BOROUGH — The Saint Agnes School held their sixth grade graduation ceremony at Saints Peter and Paul Church on Tuesday.
The graduating class was made up of 11 students that included Elayna Jane Bellows, Lylah Denise Bride, Bailey Mae Carey, Karis Marie Flynn, Elizabeth Roset Kilmer, Benjamin Aaron Shrawder, Kian Finley Smith, Angelina Maria Tavani, Dalila Louise Vega, Adalee Sage Wecker and Graham Clayton Welles.
The Rev. Edward Michelini conducted a mass at the ceremony and shared words of encouragement with the students.
“You have built a good solid foundation here little by little, grade by grade, class by class,” said Michelini. “You have the rest of your life ahead of you, so use that foundation you have now.”
Sixth grade teacher Morgan Kronick highlighted each of the students’ personalities and their individual dedications to their academic careers at the school during her speech.
The ceremony included the reading of scripture from students and a communion hymn from Elayna and Loren Bellows.
“I’m excited for the kids and they have done a nice job,” said Principal Kelly Wilhelm.
“Our graduation theme was to see the face of God in all you meet,” she continued. “Be kind, respectful, compassionate, and loving. Do those things and you will be successful in anything that you do, so I feel that they have a good footing going forward.”
Awards were given out to students who demonstrated academic excellence during their time at Saint Agnes.
The Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Award went to Angelina Tavani and Elizabeth Kilmer.
The Senator Yaw Good Citizenship Award went to Elayna Bellows and Kian Smith.
The Miller-Koss Knights of Columbus Charity Award went to Benjamin Shrawder.
The Allyn M. Kusmierz Award went to Dalila Vega
The Valery Brandon Mitros Award went to Graham Welles.
The Henry A. & Delores E. Grams Award went to Karis Flynn.
The Gracie Detrick Memorial Award went to Adalee Wecker and Bailey Carey.
The Presidential Award for Outstanding Academic Excellence went to all 11 students.
