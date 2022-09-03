The story of St. Agnes school dates to 1876 when the Rev. Charles F. Kelly, D. D. arrived in Towanda as the newly appointed pastor of Saints Peter and Paul Parish. He found the parish wrapped up in an enormous debt, and it was in the hands of the sheriff posted for sheriff’s sale.
The parishioners were ignorant and did not know church manners and the church building itself was a mere skeleton without plaster. Knowing that he had to do something to educate the young people of the parish, Father Kelly focused on finding a suitable site for a school for the parish.
The first item of business would be to find an order of teaching nuns to come to Towanda. Father Kelly made that arrangement with the Religious Sisters of Mercy. The Sisters of Mercy were not his first choice, as he had previously asked the Sisters of the Holy Child Jesus from Sharon, Pa. to return to Towanda and establish a parochial school.
The Sisters of the Holy Child had opened a school in Towanda in 1862. The Holy Child group stayed in Towanda for two school years and then moved to Sharon, Pa. They were thrilled at the thought of returning to their American roots in Towanda, but unable to do so in 1877.
Father Kelly then sought out the Sisters of Mercy. In his plan to establish a school for the children of his large parish, Father Kelly purchased the estate of Christopher Longstreet Ward in July of 1876. The Bradford Argus gave the following account:
“Father Kelly has purchased the Ward Mansion on Third Street, and will convert it into a Convent School for the education of young ladies. The site is an eligible and beautiful one, and the building well adapted for the purposes.”
The “Annals” of the Sisters of Mercy state “The house with a little repairing was very well adapted to a Convent and Academy, while the spacious Carriage House (which faced Fourth Street) was remodeled and converted into classrooms for a parish school.”
The new convent, which had been occupied by the Ward family since their arrival in Towanda in 1838, had been deserted for several years. The house was originally owned and built by Charles Toucey. The Wards called their palatial home “Tredinnock,” which means “the house on the hill.”
Mother Clement Confer arrived in Towanda the last week of August 1877 to make the necessary arrangements for opening the school about Sept. 3. The rest of the sisters arrived on Sept. 6 and, according to the Annals of St. Agnes, “September 6th, 1877, was made memorable in the Diocese of Scranton by the fact that a new house was opened in Towanda for the education of the young.”
The Sisters were accompanied to Towanda by Mother Mary Regina. She stayed with the band of sisters for several days. Before her departure, the naming of the convent was discussed and the Name of Saint Agnes was fixed upon.
The new mission from thence was under the patronage of the Holy Child Saint Agnes. Mother Regina left Sister Mary Clement Confer Superior of the new convent and school. Under her charge was Sister Mary Ildefonse, Sister Mary Sylverius, Sister Mary Imelda and Sister Mary Bernadette.
The first group of sisters consisted of five. Three of the Sisters were to teach school and the other two were to run the convent. The number of students far surpassed the one hundred that were expected to attend the new school, and two more sisters were sent from Pittsburgh to join the others in running the school.
Saints Peter and Paul’s parish in 1877 consisted of Towanda, Ulster, Wyalusing, Pond Hill, Durell, Long Valley, Barclay (where the Catholic population was so large, they had their own church, Saint Patrick’s), State Road and Rummerfield. Before the mines at Barclay closed, the parish numbered 5,000 members.
Saint Agnes School continued in the outbuildings of the Ward estate until 1898, when a new school building being constructed on the property was completed. The new Saint Agnes School was dedicated on April 14, 1898.
The building stood on the site of the present gymnasium of the current Saint Agnes School. It was of red pressed brick and Hummelstown granite, 119 feet long and 67 feet wide, with two stories and a basement. The basement contained a kitchen, banquet hall, two large play rooms and a boiler room. On the first floor were five school rooms. Also on this floor were the teachers’ and ladies’ rooms.
The second floor was a large entertainment hall with a seating capacity for 900, a complete stage, drop curtains, wings, etc. The proscenium arch of the stage was of white pine lumber, covered with relief work. The auditorium had flexible sliding rollback doors.
The building was lighted by electricity. In all halls, school rooms, entertainment hall, society and ante rooms, banquet room and rear entrance, the wainscoting was of Southern pine, molded cap, while in the front entrance the wainscoting was paneled. The ceiling was of paneled iron. The vestibules and staircases, exposed to view, were of paneled steel.
Ventilation came from studded partitions extending from the basement through the attic to the ventilating tower floor. The building was heated by steam radiators of neat design in each room. The building cost $25,000.
Saint Agnes had been a grade school until 1897, when a three-year high school program was added. The first high school graduation took place in 1900. There were six graduates in the class. The high school continued as a three-year program until 1915, when the first class of four-year high school students graduated.
In 1899, the Rev. J. J. Coroner succeeded Father Kelly as pastor. He was confronted with a debt of $5,000 on the school. Father Coroner was successful in reducing this debt.
During the time of Father Coroner, the convent was enlarged when a third floor was added to the building, bringing the number of rooms in the convent to 43. The addition to the convent was necessary as the Sisters took rural girls in as boarders so that they could attend Saint Agnes School.
The Rev. Joseph A. Griffin (later Monsignor) became the pastor of Saints Peter and Paul’s on Sept. 16, 1953. The condition of the school required continuous renovations and the State Fire Inspectors aroused by a disastrous fire in Chicago condemned Saint Agnes School. The entire second floor had to be sealed off and was not available for any use.
A fund-raising campaign was started in January 1961; the minimum goal was to raise $125,000. The goal was met and ground was broken on May 16, 1962. The new school building was built behind the old St. Agnes School, where the students continued on until February 1963.
The classroom section of the new school was blessed by His Excellency, The most Reverend Jerome D. Hannon, D.D. Bishop of Scranton on Sunday, Feb. 23, 1963. The new school was opened on Monday, Feb. 25, 1963.
I can remember that day well. We assembled in the old school and each carried what we could to the new school. The old school was torn down and the rest of the school building and parish center was completed. The cornerstone for the entire project was laid on Dec. 8, 1963. The new school was completed at a cost of $492,000.
A one-story structure of contemporary architecture, it has nine classrooms, a lobby, library, science rooms, administrative offices, a completely equipped kitchen and storage area, a student store, gymnasium with bleacher seating, storage and locker rooms, and a stage with dressing rooms. The elementary and high schools were separated by the library.
The large marble statue of Saint Agnes erected by Father Kelly in 1898 was moved to a new location near the main stairway, which leads from Third Street to the school.
In 1967, during the last semester of the school year, the Very Reverend Joseph Shaughnessy, pastor of Saints Peter and Paul’s parish, announced that Saint Agnes would close its high school department at the end of the semester. This was not accepted easily in the parish, as so many of the parishioners made great sacrifices to donate to build the school and were told at the time of the fund drives that the high school was going to continue.
In June of 1967, 12 senior students received their diplomas at the last commencement of Saint Agnes High School.
Saint Agnes opened in September 1967 as an elementary school consisting of eight grades. The elementary classes, until this time, had been doubled in classrooms. Now each grade could have its own room. Sister Susanne Stutz, R. S. M. was the first principal of Saint Agnes elementary school, a role she served in for the next four years.
The Sisters moved from the Ward Mansion to 100 Third Street the old Burchill Home in 1971. The old convent, which was very hard to heat and maintain, was scheduled to be torn down; this did not happen, as the building burned in May 1972. As time passed, the number of Sisters teaching at Saint Agnes dwindled and in 1992, when Sister Rose de Lima Moran left Towanda, the convent was closed. The Sisters of Mercy after 115 years no longer has a presence in Towanda.
The school year of 2006-07 brought another blow to Saint Agnes School. The Diocese of Scranton, under the direction of Bishop Joseph F. Martino, D.D., Hist., E.D., engaged Meitler Consultants to do a thorough in-depth review of educational, demographic, financial and enrollment figures throughout the diocese.
The results of the Meitler study recommended that Saint Agnes School close grades seven and eight. In a letter to the parents of Saint Agnes School dated March 28, 2007 they were notified by Bishop Martino that he had decided to accept the recommendation of the Meitler group.
In September 2007 Saint Agnes School opened as pre-K through grade six and has continued to be a thriving successful school in Towanda offering classes to pre-kindergarten through grade 6.
Principals of the school in the recent past have been John Garlington, George Yearick, Edward Branish, Anne Cowling, Kathleen DeWan, (St. Agnes High School Class of 1960), Sandy Kasenga, Chad Shrawder and Kelly Welhelm.
The mission statement of the school is “Saint Agnes School Challenges Students to become spiritually sound, academically excellent, and socially responsible citizens through an extensive and revolving curriculum based on Catholic values following the traditions of the Sisters of Mercy.”
The parish of Saints Peter and Paul is served by Father Jose Joseph Kuriapilly as pastor. Saint Agnes School opened for its 145th class term Aug. 25, 2022.
