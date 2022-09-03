The story of St. Agnes school dates to 1876 when the Rev. Charles F. Kelly, D. D. arrived in Towanda as the newly appointed pastor of Saints Peter and Paul Parish. He found the parish wrapped up in an enormous debt, and it was in the hands of the sheriff posted for sheriff’s sale.

The parishioners were ignorant and did not know church manners and the church building itself was a mere skeleton without plaster. Knowing that he had to do something to educate the young people of the parish, Father Kelly focused on finding a suitable site for a school for the parish.

Henry Farley is president of the Bradford County Historical Society. He is a descendant of John and Ellen Shea Sullivan and James and Mary Austin Donovan, who were Irish pioneers in Bradford County in 1836. They were founding members of Saints Peter and Paul Parish in 1841. Their descendants have attended St. Agnes School since 1877. Bentley Johnson, their great grandchild times eight, is currently a student at St. Agnes School.