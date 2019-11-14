For close to 15 years, Saint Agnes has held a gala to raise funds with vendors and community members alike coming back each year to participate.
According to event coordinator Jennifer Bluhm, this year will see the St. Agnes gym transformed into a marketplace for four dozen local vendors to sell their goods from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 16.
Some of the items being sold include homemade pumpkin roll, fudge, soaps, holiday decor, jewelry, wreaths, and candles. Each participating vendor is set to donate an item for the school’s annual basket raffle with tickets being sold at the door.
“The Lambert family ran the gala for the first 10 years creating a successful, well organized event,” stated Bluhm. “It was a very easy transition when I began coordinating the event in 2016. The only changes that have been made since 2016 are the addition of a Facebook event page, changes to the floor plan to allow for a smoother flow, and a few new additions to the lunch menu.”
Bluhm said that the Lambert family still prepares a large batch of their secret recipe Haluski that some customers come specifically for each year. The event will also have homemade sausage, potato soup, a vegetarian offering and a variety of baked goods.
“I have really enjoyed coordinating the event thus far, and I plan to continue to do so until my children graduate from St. Agnes,” stated Bluhm. “I originally agreed to take on the position of event coordinator to give back to St. Agnes. The school has far exceeded my expectations of what an elementary school can be, with students regularly completing acts of service.”
Bluhm was appreciative of the support and consistency the vendors have brought each year.
“All of the vendors that have attended in the past have been incredibly gracious, and many continue to join us year after year. I have formed connections with many of these repeat vendors, and I look forward to seeing them.”
The event has brought the school community together with all chipping in to help, according to Bluhm.
“The school community always steps up to help with this event,” Last weekend I was at a school breakfast and a half dozen teachers/parents offered to help. Our school’s principal, Chad Schrawder, makes sure that we have everything we need that day. The sixth grade students spend part of their afternoon setting up tables for the event. Cait Monahan runs the event Facebook page, and handles advertising. There is a core group of volunteers from St. Agnes who have always been by my side on the day of the event, bringing positive energy and a helping hand.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.