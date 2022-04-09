Saints Peter and Paul’s Parish unveils historic panels that tell the story of the parish since its founding in 1841.

A project that resulted from the celebration of the 175th anniversary of Saints Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church in Towanda in 2016 was completed in March of this year and commemorates the 180th Anniversary of the Parish, which occurred in 2021 during the COVID pandemic. Seven history panels were installed in Grotto Hall in the basement of the church that have been compiled in twenty-five-year increments. The panels contain news articles, photos, and other historically significant pieces of the history of the oldest Roman Catholic Church in the county. Henry Farey and Matthew Carl of the Bradford County Historical Society worked on this project for the past year. Farley collected and selected the data for each panel and Carl did the design and layout and installation for the project. Father Edward Michelini, pastor of the parish, encouraged all the parishioners to view the panels. He said the experience is “enlightening and inspirational.” Some of the events of historical significance that the panels contain follow:
Saints Peter and Paul’s parish was founded in 1841 by Father John Vincent O’Reilly, who had been named pastor of Susquehanna, Bradford, Tioga, Potter and Sullivan counties in Pennsylvania in 1838. The construction of the North Branch Canal began in Bradford County in 1836 and this brought many Irish immigrants to the area. On Saint Patrick’s Day 1841, 500 Irish men marched in formation down Main Street of Towanda to begin a day long celebration of their Patron Saint. Many of the first canal workers from 1836 had already purchased land and settled here. This in turn brought more immigration and men and their families from Ireland who were still needed to do the work of constructing the canal. The permanent settlers wanted a church, and they sought to establish one in Towanda.
In 1841, Father O’Reilly and the men of Towanda constructed a small frame church that was used for Mass until money was raised to build a substantial church. Prior to the small frame church, Mass was celebrated in barns, and on kitchen tables throughout the area and in Towanda at Mother “Ma” Slain’s boarding house.
The first church was dedicated to the service of Almighty God on July 5, 1845, by the Rev. F. P. Kenrick Bishop of Philadelphia on his first visit back to the area since 1839.
In 1848, the Rev. Basil Shorb became the first resident pastor of Saints Peter and Paul his parish consisted of Wyalusing (Browntown), Standing Stone, Herrickville, Pond Hill (Lake Wesauking), Overton, Overshot, North Towanda, Towanda, Wysox, Ulster, Athens, Ridgebury, Troy, Canton, Wilmot Township and Windham.
In 1849, Rev. Jeremiah Ahern, a 28-year-old priest who had been ordained for two years was assigned to Saints Peter and Paul as pastor. The energetic young priest could see a need for churches in other areas of the parish and in 1852 he contracted with Ansel Scott to build St. Mary’s Church at Ridgebury. In the same year Patrick Foley, Charles Martin and John Drake built the church of the Holy Ghost in Athens. Both churches became missions of Saints Peter and Paul. There had been an old log church at Ridgebury, which was erected in 1843 that served the Irish residents there until the construction of St. Mary’s. In 1853 Father Ahern purchased for the Diocese of Philadelphia the Episcopal Church in Troy, it was named St. John Nepomucene and was blessed by Saint John Neuman, who was then bishop of Philadelphia on Oct. 9, 1853. This church is still in use and part of Saint Michael’s parish in Canton. This should be the shrine to Saint John Neumann since he did actually bless this building and it is the only existing church structure in Bradford County that Bishop now Saint John Neumann blessed.
In 1862 The Sisters of the Holy Child Jesus opened their first Academy and school in Towanda. The Sisters hailed from England and stayed in Towanda for two years.
Father Patrick Toner was named pastor of Saints Peter and Paul in 1863. He was 30 years old at the time and with seventeen mission stations to keep him occupied he practically lived on horseback the first five years of his stay in the northern tier of the state.
Barclay had come to life in Bradford County during the mid-1850s and once again the Irish men came to do the work of mining the coal. Father Toner had St. Patrick’s church built there in 1866.
In 1867 Father Toner had construction begun on a new church in Towanda. The small wooden church of 1841 had outlived its usefulness and was torn down to make way for a new structure. On Dec. 12, 1869, the new church building was blessed and opened for Devine Worship. The interior of the church was completely unfinished, the walls were not plastered, and no finishes had been added to the building.
In 1876 Father Charles Kelly was named pastor of the parish he purchased, the Christopher Ward mansion on Third Street, with the idea of converting it to a convent. The Sisters of the Holy Child were invited back to Towanda but declined, so an invitation was extended to the Religious Sisters of Mercy headquartered at Pittsburgh to come and open a school. They accepted and on Sept. 6, 1877, Saint Agnes School and Academy opened in Towanda and is still in existence today, 145 years later.
In 1879 Father Kelly had the interior of Saints Peter and Paul Church finished and on Dec. 14, 1879, after 12 years, the vision of Father Patrick Toner was completed when the service of dedication took place.
In 1898 the new Saint Agnes School was dedicated, and it was considered the handsomest and most complete educational building in this section of the state.
In 1904 the rectory on Third Street was badly damaged by fire and it was torn down. The present parochial residence was built on the site by parishioner Patrick Frawley, a local contractor who built many of the fine houses in Towanda.
In 1905 the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Ulster was removed from the charge of St. Joseph’s in Athens and given to Saints Peter and Paul in Towanda.
Throughout the years the church, convent and school had many renovations and upgrades. The spire of the church has been struck by lightning twice and in 1941, after the second strike, it was reconfigured and reduced in size.
The parish celebrated its centennial in 1941 with a week of great celebration and jubilation.
In January of 1961 a fund drive was begun to build a new Saint Agnes school. The structure of 1898 had been condemned and the students were confined to a small area of the building. On Dec. 8, the new school and parish center were dedicated. The building project cost $492,000.
In 1971 the Sisters of Mercy moved from their large 52 room convent to the Conner home, just north of Saint Agnes School. In May of 1972 the old convent was destroyed by fire.
In 1977 the Sisters of Mercy celebrated 100 years in Towanda, and in 1979 the parish celebrated the 100th anniversary of the dedication of the church building.
In 1991 the Sesquicentennial of the parish was celebrated. Father Kevin Mulhern, a descendent of the early Irish pioneers of the parish, was pastor.
In 1996 Father Richard Loch, through a capital campaign, had the church restored to its original beauty.
In 1997 Saint Agnes School held its first all class reunion to celebrate the 125th anniversary of the school. These reunions have occurred every five years since then.
In 2004 the parish celebrated the 125th anniversary of the dedication of the church building and the 50 anniversary of the reconvening of the Knights of Columbus in Towanda.
Immaculate Conception Church in Ulster was closed during the Call to Holiness in 2009.
The final panel ends with the 175th Anniversary of the parish in 2016. This was a year long celebration and commemoration of the magnificent history of Saints Peter and Paul Parish. The display is designed to add new panels every twenty-five years. The next panel should be placed when the parish is 200 years old 19 years from now in 2041.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.