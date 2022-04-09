Saints Peter and Paul’s Parish unveils historic panels that tell the story of the parish since its founding in 1841.

Henry Farley is a descendant of the Irish Pioneers John and Ellen Shea Sullivan and James and Mary Austin Donovan who came to dig the North Branch Canal in Bradford County in 1836. They were also founding members of Saints Peter and Paul Parish in 1841. He is president of the Bradford County Historical Society and has done significant research on the Irish people who settled here.

Matthew Carl is Executive Director of the Bradford County Historical Society he is also a founder of the LeRoy Heritage Museum and president of that group. Matt has produced many exhibits and layouts for historic publications and is currently preparing the new LeRoy Heritage Museum building for its grand opening this spring.