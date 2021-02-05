Bradford County District Attorney Chad Salsman has claimed he is innocent of charges that were brought against him by Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro on Wednesday and announced that he will not step down from his role as Bradford County’s district attorney.
In an official press release Salsman sent out from the his office on Friday, Salsman stated that he categorically denies the allegations against him, which include multiple counts of sexual assault, intimidating victims and witnesses, prostitution and obstruction of justice, and will remain serving as Bradford County district attorney as long as he is able to.
“I am committed to going to trial and vigorously defending myself against these false allegations … anyone who knows me knows that the picture the Attorney General is painting is not Chad Salsman. My attorney and I will present evidence of my innocence at the trial,” Salsman stated. “I will attempt to continue to serve as long as I can as your district attorney.”
Salsman said that he has delegated trial and courtroom work to his assistants while the case against him is pending but that he will continue to make policy decisions and administer the office during the legal process.
Bradford County’s Drug Task Force and all the other policies and programs Salsman has implemented in the county will remain in place, according to the press release.
Salsman showed disdain for how he was treated by the Attorney General’s office in the midst of the announcement of the charges against him.
“Rather than allow me to turn myself in at the magistrate’s as is common practice in Bradford County, I was required to be handcuffed at the police barracks and paraded in front of television cameras,” Salsman said. “They delayed my arraignment for nearly an hour so that the Attorney General could finish his press conference and have the TV cameras moved from the courthouse to the magistrate’s.”
“Prior to that, I was told by the Attorney General’s Office that if I agreed to resign, they would treat me less harshly. If I continued to maintain my innocence, they would handle things much differently,” Salsman continued. “Because I committed no crimes, I refused their offer and they kept their word to publicly humiliate me and attempt to destroy my life and career.”
This story will be updated.
