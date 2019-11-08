In less than two months, local attorney Chad Salsman will be fulfilling his dream of becoming a prosecutor with a move across the street to the Bradford County Courthouse as the county’s new district attorney.
Salsman beat out long-time Assistant District Attorney Al Ondrey for the position by just over 2,300 votes in Tuesday’s general election.
“It’s very humbling to have so many people put their faith in you and support you,” said Salsman. “ … We put a lot of hard work into the campaign — my family, my supporters, my campaign team — so it’s nice to see that the hard work paid off.”
Salsman announced his candidacy after current District Attorney Dan Barrett announced in January that he would not pursue re-election after having served the county for nearly 16 years as part of a 42-year career in law.
“I went to law school to be a prosecutor,” Salsman continued. “And I’ve enjoyed every job that I’ve ever had since graduating from law school, but prosecution is what I really wanted to do, so I am really looking forward to embracing that challenge.”
The district attorney-elect is looking forward to partnering with police in his new role, as well as give back to the Bradford County community he has been a part of his whole life.
“I’m from Wyalusing. My family is here, my friends are here, so it’s nice to be able to make a difference in the community and give back to the community that has given me so much over the years,” he explained. “When one of our citizens in Bradford County is the victim of a crime, it’s nice to be able to seek justice for them. These are my friends and family. I want to do right by them.”
Over the next two months, Salsman will be working to wrap up as much of his current caseload as he can. If any cases remain unresolved, he will refer those clients to other representation.
“I would just like to thank everyone who supported me during the campaign. It was a long campaign. We’ve been going almost a year now,” he said.
To those who didn’t vote for him, he added, “I will do my best to earn your trust and your support, and hopefully we will have a good four years.”
