Bradford County District Attorney Chad Salsman formalized his innocence by entering a “not guilty” plea as part of a virtual formal arraignment early Monday morning before Lycoming Court Judge Marc F. Lovecchio.
On Feb. 3, Pennsylvania Attorney General charged Salsman with 24 felony and misdemeanor charges including sexual assault, intimidating a witness or victim, and encouraging prostitution. These charges were recommended by the 45th Statewide Investigating Grand Jury after reviewing testimony and documents focused on when Salsman operated his private law office at 12 Park St. in Towanda Borough.
“It was determined that while he was engaged in private practice, Salsman repeatedly used his position to pressure vulnerable female clients into sexual contact at the law office,” according to the criminal complaint.
The charges reflect the testimony of five women who Shapiro said have the “same pattern of advances, coercion, and assault at the hands of Mr. Salsman.” Shapiro said he was aware of additional assaults, but they fell outside of Pennsylvania’s statute of limitations.
Salsman has previously declared his innocence, stating, “I am committed to going to trial and vigorously defending myself against these false allegations. I categorically deny the allegations. Anyone who knows me knows that the picture the Attorney General is painting is not Chad Salsman. My attorney and I will present evidence of my innocence at the trial.”
Salsman is currently free on $500,000 bail. He is continuing to serve in his elected position, but has turned over trial and courtroom work to his assistants, Salsman and other county officials previously reported.
He is being represented by attorney Samuel C. Stretton of West Chester, according to court documents.
