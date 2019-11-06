Chad Salsman will become Bradford County’s next district attorney after beating out long-time Assistant District Attorney Al Ondrey by more than 2,278 votes during Tuesday’s general election.
The two candidates had faced off in the Republican primary in May, in which Salsman bested the long-time Assistant District Attorney Ondrey by 301 votes. Having earned the democratic nomination through write-in votes, Ondrey decided to challenge Salsman again in Tuesday’s contest.
Salsman will succeed District Attorney Dan Barrett, who announced at the beginning of this year that he would not seek re-election in order “to slow down a bit and have more time and freedom to follow other interests.”
Barrett has served the county for a total of 16 years as part of a 42-year career practicing law.
Meanwhile, incumbent Bradford County Commissioners Doug McLinko, Daryl Miller and Ed Bustin retained their seats Tuesday. Miller received 8,899 votes, followed by McLinko with 8,636, and Bustin with 3,930. Challenger Robert L. Stevens, a democrat who was the top write-in vote getter during May’s primary, received 2,616 votes.
More than 84% of voters also chose to retain Bradford County President Judge Maureen Beirne in the 42nd Judicial District for another 10 years.
