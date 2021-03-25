The Disciplinary Board of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania has initiated a temporary suspension of District Attorney Chad Salsman's license to practice law in the commonwealth, effective April 24.
The order was issued Thursday as Salsman faces 24 felony and misdemeanor charges, which include sexual assault, intimidating a witness or victim, and encouraging prostitution.
On Feb. 3, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro charged Salsman on allegations that during his time in private practice, he "repeatedly used his position to pressure vulnerable female clients into sexual contact at the law office."
Salsman pleaded not guilty and plans to fight the charges in court. He had delegated trial and courtroom work to his assistants, but continues to administer over the office he was elected to in 2019.
Thursday's order stated that it " should not be construed as removing Respondent from elected office and is limited to the temporary suspension of his license to practice law."
Due to Salsman's absence from the courtroom, the Bradford County Commissioners contracted with Lauren Wolfe, an associate attorney with the Knolles Rosenbloom Law Office in Athens Borough, to help out the District Attorney's Office part-time at a cost of $75 an hour. The agreement was effective Wednesday and will continue through Dec. 31.
