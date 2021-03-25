Towanda, PA (18848)

Today

Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Thunder possible. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Thunder possible. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.