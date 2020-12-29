TOWANDA BOROUGH — The Salvation Army Angel Tree program in Towanda collected gifts of toys and clothes for 130 children this Christmas.
The Main Street service center serves all of Bradford County apart from Sayre and Athens, and all of Sullivan County.
Caseworker Facilitator George Dunn thanked Cargill, Penelec, Stevensville Church, Monroeton Fire Hall, Hurley’s Supermarket and the owner of The Bee Clean Carwash for sponsoring this year’s Angels.
She gave a special shout-out to Cargill for donating about 120 toys and Penelec for helping sort through and hand out gifts during the distribution last Monday after the snowstorm.
She also thanked the American Legion for letting the Salvation Army use its building to hand out the gifts and food baskets to families, and Towanda Borough and Legion for plowing the area and making it possible to do the distribution timely and safely.
Signup for the Angel Tree program began back in September and sponsors received tags with children’s clothing sizes and wish lists by mid-November.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, sponsors and businesses called the service center at (570) 265-5932 rather than coming in and choosing a tag(s) and completed the forms remotely.
“Other than that,the only difference between last year and this year was this year we had bigger families,” Dunn said, “Some of them had five or six kids, and last year they typically only had two or three.”
Families who signed up rolled up to the service center at their assigned times and had food baskets and gifts for the children placed into the backs of their cars drive-through style.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.